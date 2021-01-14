EC moves Kalangala tally center to district

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Electoral Commission has relocated the Kalangala tally center from its offices in Kizzi village, Kalangala town council to the district council hall.

The district registrar, Edmund Misango says the move is to allow for the observance of the standard operating procedures-SOPs to contain the spread of COVID-19.

According to Misango, their premises are too small to accommodate their staff and candidate’s agents during the tally of the presidential and parliamentary election results.

The commission has already installed flat screens that will be used by the agents to monitor results from the 90 polling stations in the district.

Misango has urged islanders to observe the COVID-19 preventive guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Electoral Commission.

He also warned voters against using party-branded masks and attires near polling stations.

There are 34,789 registered voters in Kalangala district. The district comprises of Bujumba and Kyamuswa counties. Eleven candidates battle for the Bujumba and Kyamuswa counties and Kalangala woman parliamentary seat.

