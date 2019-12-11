EC extends deadline for update of National voters register

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Electoral Commission- EC has extended the deadline for update of the National Voter Register.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday, the EC Chairman Simon Byabakama said the exercise has been extended for five more days, starting from Thursday 12th and ending Monday 16th December 2019.

The exercise commenced on Thursday 21st November 2019 and was scheduled to end on Wednesday 11th December 2019.

Byabakama says they were forced to extend the deadline due to the high numbers of applicants at the update centres and requests from key stakeholders in the electoral process.

Byabakama says there is a National Voters’ Register for each polling station at the update centre in each parish for existing voters to check and confirm their registration status to ensure they are registered and their details properly captured.

Byabakama further noted that they had received reports of alleged extortion of money by some local leaders and update officials from applicants in order to sign on their applications before processing the applications.

