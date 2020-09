📌 Local Govt nominations September 21 Oct 1

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Nomination of Presidential candidates has been set for November 2-3 and than of Members of Parliament Octobedr 12-13, The Electoral Commission has confirmed today.#

