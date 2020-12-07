EC clears nomination of Arua north county MP candidate

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Simon Mwaka, the Democratic Party –DP candidate for the Aruu North County parliamentary seat in Pader district has finally been cleared for nomination after a month-long legal battle with the Electoral Commission. Mwaka took on the Commission after the Pader District Registrar blocked his nomination on October 16th, 2020 for allegedly turning up past 5 pm as required by law.

The aspirant had earlier been turned away from the nomination for allegedly presenting faded photos, which necessitated him to take better pictures. However, by the time he presented better pictures, the nomination exercise had already closed. Mwaka through the legal team of the Democratic Party lodged a complaint with the Electoral Commission challenging his exclusion from the nomination exercise.

In a November 16th, 2020 letter addressed to Pader District Registrar copied to the Secretary-General of the Democratic Party, the EC Chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama Mugenyi, says they convened a meeting on October 30th, 2020 where they observed that the complainant furnished the Commission with the academic documents and nomination requirements.

“In view of the foregoing, the Commission, under MIN. COMP 209/2020, resolved that candidate Mwaka Charles was eligible to be nominated and, accordingly, the Commission reversed the decision of the Returning Officer, Pader Electoral District, in rejecting the nomination papers of the complainant.” Reads part of the letter.

Charles Mwaka told URN in an interview that after being blocked from being nominated, he decided to pursue the matter to its logical conclusion.

According to Mwaka, despite joining the race late, he is hopeful that he will convince his electorate to vote for him come 2021. Simon Opoka, the Democratic Party National Vice Chairman, says the registrar blocked Mwaka’s nomination on flimsy grounds.

Mwaka is scheduled to be nominated today. Denise Ebong, the Pader District Registrar told URN in an interview that he has not yet received any letter from the Electoral Commission’s Head Office regarding the nomination of Mwaka. Once nominated, Mwaka will have battle with six other candidates including the incumbent, Lucy Aciro Otim.

