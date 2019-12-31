EC appeals against Constitutional Court judgement

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Electoral Commission has filed a notice of appeal in the Constitutional Court challenging the court’s judgement that overturned the election of Members of Parliament in the new municipalities.

According to the appeal dated December 30th, the commission through its legal department notes that it was not satisfied with the decision and they intend to challenge the judgement.

“That the appellant being dissatisfied with the findings of Mr Alfonse Owiny Dollo, DCJ, Mr Kenneth Kakuru, Mr FMS Egonda Ntende, Cheborion Barishaki JA and Mr Christopher Madrama of the Constitutional Court on December 27th 2019 intends to appeal against their decision”, reads the document.

Last week, the five Constitutional Court justices overturned the election of Patrick Ocan, the Apac Municipality Member of Parliament, Elioda Tumwesigye, Sheema Municipality, Tarsis Rwaburindore Bishanga, Ibanda Municipality, Hashim Sulaiman, Nebbi Municipality, Asuman Basalirwa, Bugiri Municipality and Peter Abrahams Lokii, Kotido Municipality.

The judgement stems from an application filed by the former Bufumbira East MP, Eddie Kwizera challenging the legality of a number of constituencies created after the 2016 general elections.

Kwizera argued that the six constituencies were illegally created by parliament and asked court to declare them null and void.

Electoral Commission has since been ordered to pay half of the total costs to Kwizera for inconveniences caused to the chased legislators who knew nothing but were duped by the Commission to participate in unlawful elections.

Meanwhile, an official from EC who preferred anonymity says that the commission officials have been holding series of meetings to decide whether to go to court seeking to stay of the orders until the next elections.

URN