EC abandons nomination schedule to prioritize emergency cases

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Electoral Commission has made exceptions in nominations for Parliamentary aspirants prioritizing those with emergencies.

Aspirants from the five divisions of Kawempe, Lubaga, Nakawa, Makindye and Kampala central started arriving at the Electoral Commission Offices in Ntinda, as early as 7 a.m., in line with a schedule with pre-booked nomination times. However, several people requested for special consideration, away from the schedule.

By 10;00 a.m., two people who said they were unwell, and four others who had emergencies were nominated, and according to Kampala Electoral Commission Returning Officer Fredrick Muwaya priority was given to the sick, those with other emergencies like court sessions and travels.

Some of the MPs who were nominated on account of emergency include Kato Lubwama from Lubaga South who said he was sick and was heading to the hospital, Aisha Wanyana, the Nakawa West aspirant, and Nyeko Derrick, the Makindye East aspirant who requested to be nominated early for an emergency among others.

Lubaga South DP flag bearer Euginea Nassolo had also submitted a request for emergency consideration but was still waiting for consideration by 10.00 a.m. Nassolo says that shes still waiting to be attended to since she’s the caretaker of a patient in the hospital undergoing an operation.

Kawempe North Aspirant Robinah Nanyunja expressed discontent saying that although many of them had reported earlier, in line with the schedule, their colleagues were being nominated outside of the schedule.

Muwaya had to intervene as aspiring MPs moved from their seats to the EC table demanding to be nominated.

