MOSCOW, RUSSIA | TASS | Representatives of the Metabiota company illegally exported samples of the Ebola virus from Africa and transferred them to the US Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases, the Deputy Head of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Forces, Major General Alexey Rtischev has said.

“According to a report by an international panel of experts involved in fighting the 2014 Ebola outbreak in Sierra Leone, company personnel concealed the fact that Pentagon employees were involved in the work. The main purpose of this activity was the isolation of virulent strains and their subsequent smuggling. As a result, samples of the Ebola virus were smuggled by representatives of the company and sent to the US Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases,” Rtischev told a news briefing.

He also recalled that Metabiota’s operations in Africa had been terminated.

SOURCE: TASS