EBOLA: Kampala records second death

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed another death from Ebola Sudan Disease, a month after the first case was reported at Mulago National Referral Hospital in late January. In a statement on Saturday, Dr. Charles Olaro, the Acting Director General of Health Services, said a four-and-a-half-year-old child succumbed to the viral hemorrhagic fever at Mulago on Tuesday.

This latest case brings the total number of confirmed Ebola cases in the current outbreak to ten. This case comes after the Ministry of Health has discharged all the other eight confirmed cases in addition to the more than one hundred contacts of cases who had since completed the required twenty-eight day of follow-up under quarantine.

Now, Olaro says the child who was a resident of Kibuli is linked to the primary cluster. Meanwhile, private health facilities that the index case had visited have since been re-opened after authorities said they had been assessed and confirmed to be safe. One of these hospitals is Sayidina Abubakar hospital in Wattuba, Wakiso district, which had had most of its health workers quarantined.

However, while the Ministry is confirming this boy as the only Ebola death after the index case of the male health worker who was working Mulago hospital, unconfirmed reports show that another two people, the boy’s mother and a baby, had also died under unclear circumstances. When contacted to verify this, Col. Dr Henry Kyobe, the incident Manager of such health emergencies in the Ministry of Health declined to comment, saying that they would soon release a detailed statement.

*****

URN