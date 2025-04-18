‘We have to stop habit of piling plates full of food at parties’

Eat Small, Go Back: Expert Urges Habit Change to Curb Food Waste Crisis

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A shift in eating culture at schools and within homes could be key to tackling Uganda’s growing food waste problem, according to food rights advocates.

Isaac Musaazi, a resident of Naluvule, Wakiso district reflecting on his school days, recalls a time when asking for a second helping of food was not just frowned upon—it could earn a student a beating.

“At school, going back for a second or third serving was seen as greed and it was punishable,” he said. “So we were advised to ask for everything we wanted in one serving.”

However, he added that this practice often led to unintended consequences. “Sometimes the food served was too little for some students, leaving them hungry. For others, it was too much, and they ended up throwing it away.”

This mindset, experts say, still shapes attitudes around food in many communities today.

Agnes Kirabo, Executive Director of the Food Rights Alliance Uganda, believes it’s time to challenge and change that culture. She says schools and homes must encourage a new food culture—one where smaller portions are served first, and individuals are welcome to go back for more if still hungry.

“We’ve normalized piling heaps of food on our plates at events, in hotels, and even at home—more than we can eat,” Kirabo said. “What we don’t finish ends up in the bin, while others go without.”

She adds that changing household cooking habits could also reduce food loss. “Many families continue to cook large amounts of food that they can’t consume. We need to shift to preparing what we can finish.”

According to Kirabo, if everyone only prepares and consumes what they truly need, more food within the supply chain could be redirected to those who need it most.

“When food is used responsibly, no one has to go without. There is enough food to meet everyone’s needs, but it must be managed wisely.”

Globally, over 1.3 billion tons of food—about one-third of all food produced for human consumption—is lost or wasted each year, even as more than 132 million people remain on the verge of undernourishment.

In Uganda, food waste accounts for an estimated 65% to 79% of the solid waste found in landfills, contributing to both environmental degradation and public health challenges. In the capital city Kampala, food waste remains a significant component of the city’s growing waste burden.

According to data from the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), households generate between 0.5 to 1.1 kilograms of waste per person each day. With a population of approximately 1.5 million, this results in roughly 750 tons of waste daily—much of it consisting of leftover food.

Kirabo, believes that reducing food waste at the Individual level could make a substantial impact. “If we can limit the amount of food being wasted on the plate, it would be a major step forward,” she said.

However, she emphasized that broader interventions are also necessary. “We must address food loss along the entire supply chain—from the garden to the plate—to ensure nothing goes to waste.”

URN