Eastern legend corporate club seeks 1 billion to revive Soroti stadium

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least Shillings one billion is required to revive Soroti Stadium alias Oligoi International Stadium to a standard playground. The money is required to erect a perimeter fence for the security of players, fans and match officials; dressing rooms as well as sanitary facilities, pavilion for Very Important Persons and parking yard among others.

Apparently, the stadium is in a sorry state since the days of insurgency in Teso. The sorry state of the stadium denied Light SS Football Club chance to use it as a home ground because the Federation of Uganda Football Association-FUFA declined to approve it.

In 2018, the Eastern Legend Corporate Club comprising former professional football players in Teso signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Soroti Municipal Council to rehabilitate the playground.

However, this hasn’t been possible because of financial constraints. Eastern Legend Corporate Club has so far only managed to plant grass on the pitch. David Ogwang, the Chairperson Eastern Legend Corporate Club, says they don’t have the required cash to complete the facility.

He notes that the little work done in the stadium was managed by individual contributions. “We want to ask all sports lovers, government and non-governmental organizations, business community, and well-wishers to help in the rehabilitation of Oligoi stadium,” Ogwang said.

Michael Erebu, the Coordinator Eastern Legend Corporate Club, says the construction and completion of Oligoi Stadium will go a long way in developing the talent of young people from Teso Sub Region.

“It’s unfortunate that Teso as a region doesn’t have any reorganized facilities to host any kind of national league such as Uganda Premier League, Big League or even regional. It’s against this background that we have taken it upon ourselves to rehabilitate the pitch but we need support from stakeholders,” he said.

