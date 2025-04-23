Easter comes to life at De Chillaz courtesy of Bell Lager

Bell Lager amps up Soroti’s De Chillaz 2-year Street Jam

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Easter Sunday in Soroti was anything but sleepy, as Bell Lager turned De Chillaz Lounge’s 2nd Anniversary Street Jam into an unforgettable celebration. The open-air street bash had revellers sipping on complimentary and discounted Bell Lager’s Citrus and Honey variants that proved to be the perfect partners for the sizzling meats and celebratory toasts that punctuated the night.

Bell Lager livened the fun with generous giveaways and prizes ensuring smiles were as plentiful as the ice-cold drinks.

The Bell Brand Manager, Lillian Kansiime, captured the spirit of the night saying, “We’re all about bringing people together to celebrate across Uganda and this Street Jam was a perfect toast to Soroti’s spirit.” From the early evening buzz to the wee hours of the morning, the party showed no signs of slowing down.

Soroti’s own Felippe set the stage ablaze with a raw and energetic rap performance where in a thrilling moment, he ditched the stage to rap and sing shoulder-to-shoulder with his fans.

Other performances from some of Teso’s finest artists like Ibwalet Silver, Candy Man, Nako Empire and the Roga Roga Djs also kept the party going as the street jam stayed packed till dawn.

With drinks flowing, beats roaring and the party stretching into the morning, Bell Lager delivered a night of pure vibes as this anniversary cemented De Chillaz Lounge as one of Soroti’s ultimate nightlife destinations.