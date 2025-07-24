East Africa Roadshow: Absa Group CEO Kenny Fihla visits Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Absa Group CEO Kenny Fihla is visiting Uganda this week as part of his first strategic East Africa roadshow since taking up the role of Group CEO last month.

The visit underscores Absa’s commitment to regional integration, customer-centricity, and long-term investment in East Africa’s economic development. He today engaged Uganda’s Minister of Finance Matia Kasaija, and BOU Bank Governor, Michael Atingi- Ego in visits aimed at deepening relationships with clients, colleagues, and stakeholders across the region.

This initial roadshow, which also included a stop in Tanzania, is designed to engage with key clients, government officials, and Absa colleagues to reinforce the Group’s strategic priorities and explore new opportunities for growth and collaboration. The Uganda leg of the visit includes high-level meetings with local leadership and stakeholders, as well as internal engagements with Absa Uganda teams.

“Uganda is a country of vast potential, and we are proud to be part of its growth journey,” said Fihla. “Our visit is a reaffirmation of Absa’s commitment to our clients and colleagues in Uganda. We are here to listen, to learn, and to ensure that our strategy continues to reflect the needs of the communities we serve. Customer centricity is not just a value—it’s a way of working that drives everything we do”.

Uganda’s macroeconomic outlook for 2025 remains positive, with projected growth supported by strong performance in energy, agriculture, tourism, manufacturing, and ICT sectors. According to the World Bank, the country’s GDP growth accelerated to around 6% in FY24, up from 5.3% the previous year, driven by broad-based expansion in services and industry. The African Development Bank’s Country Focus Report 2025 highlights Uganda’s improving monetary policy framework, stable inflation, and resilient exchange rate regime as key enablers of sustainable development.

“We are honoured to host our Group Chief Executive Officer in Uganda. His visit reaffirms Absa’s long-term commitment to this market and underscores Uganda’s strategic importance within the Group’s pan-African footprint. This engagement offers a valuable opportunity to connect with stakeholders, reflect on our progress, and ensure alignment with the Group’s broader vision. Absa Uganda remains focused on innovating for our customers, growing with our clients, and playing an active role in the nation’s sustainable development journey,” said David Wandera, Managing Director, Absa Bank Uganda.

Absa’s presence in Uganda continues to evolve, with a focus on innovation, financial inclusion, and empowering local talent. This initial roadshow is part of a broader effort to align Group strategy with regional priorities and to ensure that Absa remains a trusted partner in East Africa’s transformation.