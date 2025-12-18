EACOP and IEC to strengthen national content and capacity of SMEs

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) Ltd. has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Industry Enhancement Centre (IEC) to reinforce their shared commitment to advancing National Content initiatives and enhancing the capacity of Ugandan Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs).

The IEC was established in 2024 by TotalEnergies EP Uganda (TEPU), in partnership with China National Offshore Oil Corporation Uganda Limited (CNOOC) and Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC), following recommendations from the 2013 Industrial Baseline Survey (IBS). The survey highlighted the need to strengthen local participation in the oil and gas sector. IEC’s core objectives are to support Ugandan enterprises in effectively engaging with the sector, diversify their services and workforce, and promote sustainable growth through training, advisory services, and consultancy on business operations and financing.

Under this strategic partnership, EACOP Ltd. and the Industry Enhancement Centre will collaborate on the prompt dissemination of opportunities from EACOP, its contractors, and subcontractors to local companies within the IEC’s; execute IEC-led trainings, outreaches, stakeholder engagements, and other capacity and skills development programs across Kampala and other districts and extend EACOP’s network to the IEC’s contractors, subcontractors, and stakeholders to support IEC’s programs and services.

This MoU builds on EACOP’s ongoing efforts to strengthen local participation. To date, the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) and its contractors have signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with a range of professional and industry training institutions, including the Institute of Surveyors of Uganda and the Uganda Industrial Research Institute.

They have also partnered with tertiary institutions such as the Uganda Petroleum Institute, Kigumba (UPIK), Makerere University, and Kyambogo University. These strategic collaborations demonstrate EACOP’s continued commitment to promoting local participation and maximizing value retention through its project activities.

Speaking at the signing event, Habumugisha Deputy Managing Director of EACOP Ltd., said:” This partnership with the Industry Enhancement Centre underscores our unwavering commitment to empowering Ugandan businesses and maximizing local content. By working together, we aim to create opportunities for SMEs to grow, compete, and sustainably contribute to the oil and gas sector and the broader economy.”

Jimmy Mugerwa, Managing Director of Zoramu Consulting Group, added: “We are excited to collaborate with EACOP Ltd. to provide Ugandan enterprises with the training, guidance, and networks they need to thrive. This MoU represents a significant step forward in building local capacity and ensuring that Ugandan companies are key players in the development of our country’s oil and gas industry.”

This strategic collaboration reinforces both organizations’ commitment to sustainable development, local content maximization, and long-term capacity building for Ugandan SMEs.