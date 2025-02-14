EACOP, AGL, and DDG Logistics flag off 10 additional trucks to support pipeline development

Namanve, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) Ltd in partnership with Africa Global Logistics (AGL) and DDG Logistics has officially flagged off 10 additional trucks to support the transportation of pipeline materials. This brings the total number of trucks dedicated to EACOP’s logistics operations to 40, further enhancing the efficiency and pace of pipeline construction.

AGL, a Ugandan company mandated to sub-contract local enterprises, has played a pivotal role in ensuring the involvement of Ugandan firms in the project. Together with their main joint venture partner, DDG Logistics, they have successfully transported 2,000 pipes using the initial 30 trucks. With this addition, the logistics partners are well-positioned to accelerate delivery, having already transported 12% of all EACOP pipes. The expanded fleet will further enhance their ability to meet project timelines and ensure the successful delivery of the first oil as scheduled.

Winnie Anyango Lokech, Contract Manager, Africa Global Logistics highlighted the impact that the new fleet will have on the project. She said, “We are here to add an additional 10 trucks to the fleet so as to increase our delivery. We have so far been able to deliver 12% of all of the EACOP pipes and therefore know that with this addition to the fleet, we shall be able to deliver the first oil as required.”

The addition of these trucks will offer reinforcement to the ongoing development of the EACOP project, solidifying their commitment to efficiency, safety, and timely execution. The newly commissioned fleet will play a crucial role in the transportation, ensuring the smooth progress of the pipeline’s construction.

EACOP remains committed to fostering local participation, enhancing efficiency, and upholding international safety and environmental standards in all its operations. The commissioning of these new trucks underscores the project's dedication to timely execution and regional economic development.