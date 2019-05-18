EAC states asked to embrace joint military trainings

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) chief of training, Maj. Gen. Willis Byarugaba, has tasked East African member states to pursue joint military trainings which he says will create a united front on combating terrorism and peace building within the region.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of 64 officers who underwent a four months’ instructors’ course of intake 30/2019, at junior command and Staff College in Jinja district on Saturday, Byarugaba argues that, joint trainings contribute to brotherhood within the forces that will selflessly lookout for their neighbours when cases of insecurity arise.

Citing the Defense protocol which was signed by the commander in chiefs of all East African member states on 28th April, 2012, Byarugaba says that, the aims contained the protocol which comprises of peace, unity, joint military operations, among others, can only be attained if forces of the respective nations train together, and share information on how to combat the modern forms of instability affecting the economic transformation of the locals within the region.

Byarugaba adds that such trainings can lead to fulfillment of the region’s common goals in peace building and unity which form the backbone of development within the region.

He further hailed Kenya and Burundi for sending in two students each to undertake this course and urged their counterparts from Rwanda, Tanzania, and South Sudan to honor UPDF invitations.

Meanwhile, the College’s Commandant, Brig. James Kinalwa, says that the earlier on completed course produces all round officers, who can undertake responsibilities, in both command and administrative units within the respective defence forces of their countries, urging officers to embrace teamwork in pursuit of achieving success while handling new deployments.

