EAC conflict resolution mechanism weak-Maganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister of State for East African Affairs, Julius Wandera Maganda has said the East African Community is moving to strengthen the East African protocol on conflict resolution.

Maganda was on Monday speaking at a conference at Hotel Africana on the commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the East African community.

When asked on why Angola had to come in to resolve the Rwanda-Uganda conflict, Maganda said that there is no clear resolution on conflict management in the EAC protocol which should help in internal conflicts.

He says that the current provision does not address elements of summoning a partner state operating outside the protocol.

He says the clause does not indicate where a petition can be addressed to when there are conflicts within the region.

Maganda also says that the current situation is very unique, as the chairperson of the East African Community is the one involved in a conflict, and they could not opt for any other member of the East African community to mediate. He explains that it is the reason they opted for the Angolan President under the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

Rwanda and Uganda have been in dispute since the Katuna border was closed in February 2019.

Rwanda has accused Uganda of arresting and torturing its citizens and also alleged that Uganda was supporting anti-Kigali groups that were planning to destabilize the nation.

Uganda denied the accusations and instead said Rwanda had infiltrated her security agencies.

URN