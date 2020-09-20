Dr. Stella Nyanzi arrested in Busia

Busia, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Busia arrested Dr. Stella Nyanzi, a human rights activist and aspiring Woman Member of Parliament for Kampala for allegedly crossing the borders illegally an act likely to spread the COVID-19 disease.

Nyanzi was arrested on Saturday evening while crossing back to Uganda from the Kenyan side.

According to police, Nyanzi crossed out of the country about five days ago where she has been and until Saturday when she returned and arrested at the border entry where she had left her vehicle with the driver.

Police says that after getting information that she had crossed to Kenya, they started monitoring her movements until when she came back into the country.

The Bukedi South Regional Police Commander, Julius Ceaser Tusingwire confirmed Nyanzi’s arrest saying that she has been charged with an act likely to spread an infectious disease adding that she used illegal routes to exit and come back into the country.

He said that she will be put under quarantine as investigations in the matter are on and that after completion she will be aligned before court to answer the charges.

Anthony Wameli of Wameli & Co. Advocates told Uganda radio Network – URN that he had talked to Nyanzi who notified him that her diver was whisked away by CMI operatives and that his whereabouts are still unknown.

He said that her lawyer Fred Egesa Achoka who was on ground was working out to see that she is granted police bond, but our efforts to reach Egesa were futile as he could not pick our repeated calls.

URN