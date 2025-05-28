DPP Abodo vows tough action against electoral offenders ahead of 2026 polls

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Jane Frances Abodo, has pledged to firmly prosecute electoral offenders ahead of Uganda’s upcoming general elections, regardless of their political affiliation.

Speaking at the opening of the 2025 Annual Prosecutors Symposium in Kampala, Abodo assured that her office will take action against anyone who violates electoral laws, whether they belong to the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) or opposition parties like the National Unity Platform (NUP), provided there is credible evidence.

Abodo urged prosecutors to be fearless in executing their duties and promised to defend their lawful actions. “As long as there is evidence, we will prosecute. We will not shy away from this. I will give you a shoulder to stand on, and I will defend your actions,” she said.

However, she warned that prosecutors who act outside the law would have to bear responsibility on their own. “Do the right thing, and I will be behind you. But when you do the wrong thing, you will stand alone.” The DPP further said her office is well-prepared for electoral cases, backed by a team of skilled prosecutors and support from the police.

Her comments came in response to the Dutch Ambassador to Uganda, Her Excellency Fredrieck Quispel, who also addressed the symposium. The Ambassador called for impartial justice during the election season, emphasizing the critical role prosecutors play in upholding public trust in justice institutions.

“It is essential for me to mention that as we approach the election season, we are reminded of the vital importance of maintaining public trust in justice institutions. In this charged period, the role of the prosecutor becomes even more sensitive and even more important,” said Ambassador Quispel.

She expressed concern over arbitrary arrests, torture, and selective prosecutions, particularly targeting youth and opposition members. The Ambassador stressed that such issues are not just political, but justice matters, and urged the DPP’s office to remain above political influence.

“The world is watching, but more importantly, your fellow Ugandans are watching.” She commended Uganda’s role in international justice and reaffirmed the Netherlands’ commitment to supporting Uganda’s efforts towards justice and accountability.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Justice Emeritus Richard Buteera—also a former DPP—urged prosecutors to play a more active role in ensuring police investigations yield credible evidence. He emphasized the need for close collaboration with police, witnesses, and judicial officers throughout the trial process. Buteera also encouraged the use of scientific evidence over sole reliance on eyewitness accounts, advising prosecutors to continually learn and seek expert guidance where needed.

The Annual Prosecutors Symposium is a three-day event being held under the theme “Enhancing Collaboration for Effective and Efficient Prosecution.” The gathering has brought together prosecutors from across the country, effectively halting the hearing of criminal cases in courts this week, where the presence of prosecutors or state attorneys is required.

*****

URN