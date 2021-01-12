DP to hold prayers for victims of election violence

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Democratic Party-DP will hold prayers to mourn victims of election violence.

DP presidential candidate Norbert Mao disclosed that all their party supporters, leaders across the country will on Wednesday wear black attire.

Speaking to journalists in Gulu on Tuesday, Mao said that by dressing in black, the party is showing solidarity and grieving with people who lost their loved ones or were affected by violence during the campaigns.

Mao disclosed that a survey conducted by their team indicated that more than 500 people sustained serious injuries across the country while dozens died in the hands of security personnel with several others in matters related to election violence.

He described the 2021 elections and its processes as the most violent election the country has witnessed since independence.

Mao who called upon Ugandans to join them added that the mourning should also be an avenue for repentance for perpetrators of the violence and a commitment to a violent free election.

Lyandro Komakech, the DP chief whip in Gulu added that the party is concerned by the use of guns and the highhandedness of security personnel in the country during the election processes.

He called for a peaceful co-existence among politicians and supporters for the development of the country and a violent free election.

According to police records, more than 50 people were killed, several injured and hundreds arrested concerning election violence ahead of the 2021 general elections.

Martin Ochora, a resident of Gulu city said that he is moved by the DP initiative and promised to join them in solidarity with the bereaved and affected families.

He also pleaded with the different political actors, voters and security personnel to observe peace throughout the elections.

URN