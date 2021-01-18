DP pleased with performance in parliamentary elections

➡ NRM 316 MPs

➡ Independents 73

➡ NUP 61

➡ FDC 28

➡ UPC 10

➡ DP 9

➡ PPP 1

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Democratic Party has said that the nine elected Members of Parliament is a sign of triumph given the circumstances that the party went through ahead of the elections.

The country’s oldest political party faced a setback following the formation of the National Unity Platform (NUP) party just months to elections. 10 out of 15 of its Members of Parliament crossed to NUP as well as councillors and District Chairpersons.

On Thursday, nine members of the DP party were elected Members of Parliament. They include Fred Kayondo from Mukono South Constituency, Lutamaguzi Ssemakula for Nakaseke South, Peter Okot from Tochi County, Fortunate Rose Nantongo as Kyotera Woman MP, John Mpalanyi as Kyotera MP, Eng. Richard Ssebamala for Bukoto Central, Richard Lumu for Mityana South, Lulume Bayega for Buikwe South and Geoffrey Okello for Nwoya East constituency.

The DP Spokesperson, Enock Opio Okoler said that given the challenges the party faced before the general elections, the performance of the party lays a good foundation to revive the party.

On the performance of the party Presidential candidate, Norbert Mao, Okoler said that this is a clear indication that DP is a strong party whose achievements do not depend on an individual member.

He added that though the party was cognizant of winning an election, they went into the race with an agenda of reviving the party structures, establishing new structures in a few areas as well as giving hope to DP members who have doubted that the party still exists.

********

URN