DP Kampala Woman MP candidate arrested

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Democratic Party – DP candidate for Kampala Woman Member of Parliament, Sumayiyah Muwonge is being detained at Jinja road police station on allegations of defying Covid-19 standard operating procedures.

Muwonge according to Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire was arrested yesterday at 7pm when she had gathered a crowd and canvassing for votes ahead of next week’s elections.

Owoyesigyire said besides defying Covid-19 SOPs, Muwonge was campaigning past 6pm which was also against the time recommended by the Electoral Commission. Police said Muwonge became defiant when police tried to engage her, that is the reason she was arrested and detained.

Owoyesigyire said Muwonge’s three co-accused have been released on police bond but for her case, she demanded to be released unconditionally since she believes she has committed no offence.

“We decided to give her bond but she declined it insisting that her lawyer must be around. The lawyer has failed to show up. We have released her colleagues on bond. We have submitted the case file to DPP for guidance,” Owoyesigyire said.

Lawrence Lubega who is a brother to Muwonge and her driver said the fracas ensued at Kirombe market, Luzira, in Nakawa division when the electorate questioned police that was trying to foil her meeting.

Lubega claims that police in Luzira confronted Muwonge and her team at around 5 pm ordering them to leave. But Muwonge demanded to know why police were stopping her from conducting a meeting with her believed voters.

“When the people questioned the Luzira OC, he called Kitintale police. Muwonge and her team decided to leave and indeed we were on our way back to the town centre when the police blocked us. She was arrested with Nakawa East MP candidate Charles Keeno. Keeno was released but for her case, she was taken to Jinja road police station,” Lubega said.

Justice Simon Byabakama, EC chairman on December 26 last year banned all campaigns in 12 districts including Kampala claiming candidates had consistently defied Covid-19 SOPs yet the cases were on increase.

Muwonge will be facing among other candidates National Unit Platform –NUP candidate Shamim Malende, Forum for Democratic Change –FDC candidate Dr Stella Nyanzi, National Resistance Movement –NRM candidate Faridah Nambi.

URN