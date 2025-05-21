Dozens arrested as anti-EACOP student protesters target KCB Bank in Kampala

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | At least a dozen people, mostly university students, were arrested on Wednesday morning during a peaceful protest against the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project near Lugogo Bypass in Nakawa Division, Kampala.

The demonstrators, reportedly members of the Students Against EACOP movement, had gathered outside KCB Bank offices to demand that the bank withdraw its financial support for the controversial oil pipeline.

The project, which stretches from Kikuube in western Uganda to Tanzania’s Tanga Port, has drawn criticism over alleged human rights violations, environmental destruction, and its contribution to the climate crisis. Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango confirmed the arrests, saying the protest was illegal as the group had not secured clearance from the Inspector General of Police.

“The group, who are students from Kyambogo University, was protesting against KCB Bank’s alleged financing of the crude oil pipeline project,” Onyango said. “They are currently being held at Kira Road Police Station pending prosecution.” Police allege the protesters posed a security threat and have launched investigations into the matter

Environmental activist Shafick Karyango, a representative of Students Against EACOP, condemned the arrests, saying the group, comprising students from Kyambogo, Makerere, and Kampala International University, was peaceful and had simply aimed to deliver a petition to the bank.

“This bank is one of the few that has stubbornly refused to listen to people’s concerns about the project,” Karyango said. “We were trying to deliver a petition, but the bank alerted the police, who arrested nine of our colleagues while others escaped.”

Karyango identified some of the arrested students as Habib Karungu, Shamim Nalwadda, Kyosimire, Joweria, Topista Nakyambadde, and Bernad Mutenyo, currently detained at Old Kira Road Police Division. He dismissed government claims that such protests are sponsored by foreign entities, asserting that many students involved are direct victims of the pipeline’s impact on their families and communities. “This is not foreign-funded activism,” he said.

“It’s personal for many of us. Our people have lost land and livelihoods. We will not stop.” Wednesday’s arrests follow the recent detention of 11 youth activists who remain on remand at Luzira Prison. They, too, had been apprehended while attempting to deliver a petition to KCB Bank.

Over the past months, anti-EACOP protests have intensified, with demonstrators—including foreign nationals—being arrested outside various locations such as the Chinese Embassy, Parliament, and UN offices, urging institutions to withdraw support from the $5 billion pipeline.

Despite growing resistance from local and international climate groups, banks like KCB have faced sustained pressure over their role in financing fossil fuel infrastructure in Africa.

*****

URN