DONALD TRUMP: The damage has already been done!

Washington, US | THE INDEPENDENT | Donald Trump’s frustration with the results of the US Presidential election continued to show Wednesday after he said the integrity of the electoral process was in doubt.

“Our lawyers have asked for “meaningful access”, but what good does that do? The damage has already been done to the integrity of our system, and to the Presidential Election itself. This is what should be discussed,” Trump tweeted.

Trump says their election monitors have not been allowed access to the counting centres in the states that have not yet declared results.

It contrasts with the latest speech by Joe Biden, for who projections showed was at 248 votes to 214 for Donald Trump.

“Here, the people rule. Power can’t be taken or asserted. It flows from the people and it is their will who will be President of the United States and their will alone … When the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners,” he said.

Biden stressed that, “Once this election is finalized and behind us, it’ll be time for us to do what we’ve always done as Americans: to put the harsh rhetoric of the campaign behind us…to unite, to heal, to come together as a nation.”

