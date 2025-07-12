Don Chris scammed shs 1.75 billion from job seekers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Criminal Investigations Directorate has revealed that the owner of Skylines Tours and Travel Company scammed job seekers 1.7 billion shillings.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango revealed that Asiimwe Chris, alias Don Chris, promised victims job opportunities abroad but failed to deliver.

CID have so far indicated that Asiimwe scammed 1.750 billion shillings from 350 job seekers between 2023 and 2024.

“Initially, 85 victims reported being conned, but the number has now risen to over 350. The total amount swindled is around 1.750 billion shillings, with each victim paying between 3.5 million to 10 million shillings,” Onyango said.

During the investigation, police searched the company’s office, which was found abandoned, and recovered some exhibits, furthering their probe into the alleged scam.

“The offices were abandoned, but we recovered some important exhibits. Don Chris is wanted for fraud, and police are tracking leads to apprehend him. We urge other victims who haven’t registered their complaints to come forward and assist in these investigations,” Onyango stated.

Sources suggest the suspect has fled the country, while investigations reveal the company was fictitious, promising jobs in countries like Canada, the UK, Qatar, Dubai, and Luxembourg.

Victims were allegedly told they could travel on a “loan” basis, with upfront payments of half the total fees, which varied depending on the job contract.

Numerous Ugandans have fallen victim to fictitious travel agencies promising fake job opportunities abroad.

Despite the government shutting down several such companies, new ones continue to emerge, targeting desperate young job seekers seeking better prospects in countries like Canada, the Middle East, and South America.

The scammers continue to exploit the vulnerable, often demanding substantial upfront payments for supposed job placements.

URN