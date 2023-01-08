Djokovic downs Medvedev in Adelaide ahead of Australian Open

Canberra, Australia | Xinhua | Novak Djokovic overcame an injury concern to beat Daniil Medvedev in straight sets in the semifinal of the Adelaide International on Saturday.

Djokovic, world No. 5 and top seed in Adelaide, beat Medvedev 6-3, 6-4 in a rematch of the 2021 Australian and US Open finals.

The Serbian required medical attention for a hamstring strain at 5-2 in the opening set, but recovered and took only 84 minutes to defeat the seventh-ranked Medvedev.

“Winning against him in straight sets, I couldn’t ask for more. Except that little scare with the hamstring, but everything else was great,” Djokovic said after the match.

In front of a packed out Adelaide crowd!!! 🔥@DjokerNole advances to the final after a stellar performance against Daniil Medvedev! Final Score: 6-3 6-4 #AdelaideTennis pic.twitter.com/TtorfVNkN5 — Adelaide International (@AdelaideTennis) January 7, 2023



“As the tournament progresses, every match I play better. That’s something that obviously I wish for, something I work for, hope for.

“I served extremely well. I think that helps when you play Daniil, who is one of the best defenders in the game, one of the best servers in the game,” he added.

Djokovic, who has not lost in Australia since 2019, will enter the Australian Open as the hot favorite to win his 22nd Grand Slam title and 10th at Melbourne Park.

In Sunday’s final, Djokovic will face the in-form Sebastian Korda whose semifinal opponent Yoshihito Nishioka was forced to retire.

In the women’s semifinal, teenage qualifier Linda Noskova stunned top seed Ons Jabeur 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 to become the youngest woman to reach a WTA 500 final since former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki in 2008.

Noskova will vie for the title with Aryna Sabalenka on Sunday.