Djokovic detained at Australian airport in COVID-19 vaccination dispute

Melbourne, Australia | THE INDEPENDENT | Tennis star Novak Djokovic has been held in Melbourne, hours after arriving for the Australian Open supposedly with a vaccination exemption.

Border Force officials are still assessing his documents to support his exemption.

According to officials, a COVID infection in the past six months – suspected basis for Novak’s exemption – may not suffice under border laws.

A day earlier, Djokovic had tweeted his planned trip after he was allowed by organisers to enter the Australian Open.

He said, “Happy New Year! Wishing you all health, love and joy in every moment and may you feel love and respect towards all beings on this wonderful planet. I’ve spent fantastic quality time with loved ones over break and today I’m heading Down Under with an exemption permission. Let’s go 2022!”