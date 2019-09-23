Djibouti 1 Uganda 5 in CECAFA U20 Challenge Cup

Group A

🇩🇯 Djibouti 1-5 Uganda Hippos 🇺🇬

🇪🇷 Eritrea 3-3 Sudan 🇸🇩

Group C:

🇧🇮 Somalia 1-2 Burundi 🇸🇴

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | It was a goal galore at the Pece War Memorial Stadium in Gulu as the Uganda U-20 national team (Uganda Hippos) humiliated Djibouti 5-1 during a group A contest at the 2019 CECAFA Challenge Cup on Monday.

Steven Sserwadda (brace), Ivan Bogere, Isma Mugulusi and Justine Opiro were on target for Uganda.

Kalid Osman Elmi netted the consolation for Djibouti.

Uganda’s goalkeeper Denis Otim was at his best thwarting a kick from the penalty spot by Djibouti team captain

Sserwadda returned with the third seven minutes into the second half before Djibouti pulled a goal back through Kalid Osman Elmi for an ordinary mistake by goalkeeper Denis Otim.

Uganda Hippos’ technical team headed by Morley Byekwaso called for all the three mandatory changes.

Isma Mugulusi, Bright Anukani and Sadat Anaku replaced Ivan Asaba, Najib Yiga and the two goal hero Steven Sserwadda respectively.

Mugulusi hit the post from the right wing as minutes trickled down the clock and Hassan Ssenyonjo missed from close range after being set up superbly by Anaku.

Other results:

In the other matches played on Monday, Sudan and Eritrea shared the spoils after a 3 goal stalemate during the early kick off match at Pece Stadium.

Mewael Tesfai Yosief, captain Robel Teklem Michael (penalty), and Ali Suleiman Ibrahim were on target for Eritrea.

Mohamed Abbas Namir, Shihab Eldeen Siddiq Abdalrahman and Musab Kurdman Elfaki replied for Sudan.

At the FUFA Technical Center, Burundi advanced for the quarter finals following a 2-1 win over Somalia.

Hamimu Hakizimana and Louis Romeo Ndunimana scored in either halves for Burundi for the 2-0 lead at some stage of the game.

Ahmed Abdullah Abdi pulled a late goal for Somalia to give the score line a worthy respectable second look.

Next Games in Group A:

Eritrea takes on Djibouti on Wednesday, 25th September 2019 at the Pece War Memorial Stadium (1:30 PM).

On the same day, Uganda will play Sudan. Both Uganda and Sudan are on four points apiece.

Uganda’s head coach Morley Byekwaso hailed the players for the spirited and improved display in the 5-1 win over Djibouti.

He thereafter promised a better showing on Wednesday against Sudan.

‘We have improved a great deal than our first game. I know with time, we shall continue to gel with as I also get more acquitted to the team’ Byekwaso noted during the post match press conference.

***

SOURCE: FUFA MEDIA