Distribution of iron sheets commences in Karamoja

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The government has commenced the distribution of the last batch of iron sheets to the reformed Karamojong warriors.

Last week, the office of the Prime Minister delivered over 100,000 iron sheets to all the districts in the Karamoja sub-region as part of the token that the government promised the reformed Karamojong warriors who voluntarily handed over their guns to the government and embraced peace.

This is the last batch of the consignment to be distributed to the Karamojong reformed warriors who missed out on the first phase. The distribution exercise started on Wednesday in the Napak district before it was rolled out to other districts.

However, the local leaders in the region met on Thursday to harmonize the issues of the list for the reformed warriors following the mismatch of the names of the beneficiaries as political leaders and the security forces presented different lists.

Later on, the leaders and the security forces agreed to use the list generated by the Internal Security Organization ( ISO) for transparency purposes. They agreed to screen the list and remove the names of those who died and the ones currently serving their sentence in prisons for various security-related offenses.

Florence Nambozo, the State Minister for Karamoja Affairs said that she is closely working with the team from the Prime Minister’s office to ensure that the iron sheets are delivered and given out to the right beneficiaries.

Nambozo urged the leaders to harmonize with the security forces on the issues of the list of beneficiaries. She said that they should consider using one list of the beneficiaries to avoid confusion during the exercise.

Nambozo also revealed that they are working around the clock to deliver the remaining balance of goats for those who missed out on the first batch.

She added that the leaders should appreciate the current state of the region and consider using the available resources such as minerals to boost economic development.

Francis Chemusto, the Anti Stock Theft Unit Commandant said that they have been receiving claims about the reformed warriors returning to the bush to raid because of missing out on the incentives.

Chemusto noted that there should be no justification for the Karachunas to go back to raid because the government is committed to empowering them through various programs.

Chemusto also observed that joint security is trying everything possible to protect the people and their properties.

He warned the local leaders not to use government programs such as the iron sheets for campaigns.

Chemusto warned the leaders not to alter the list for self-interests but instead provide a genuine list of beneficiaries to avoid disruptions during the exercise. He appealed to the leaders to cooperate with the security during the exercise for transparency.

Brig Gen Wilberforce Sserunkuma, the UPDF 3rd division Commander noted that they are handling the matter of iron sheets with care to avoid the previous mistakes during the first batch.

Sserunkuma said that they have instructed the district chairpersons to generate the list and share it with the security forces and the district internal security officers for review.

Sserunkuma explained that the lists are being generated by the leaders whom they believe there would be no mistake.

*****

URN