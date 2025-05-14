Dispute arises over land title belonging to High Court Judge in Madi Okollo

Madi Okollo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents of Biacici village, Yachi Parish, Ogoko Sub County in Madi Okollo district are demanding the cancellation of a land title that is in the hands of High Court Judge, Rosette Comfort Kania. The title, obtained through a transaction with deceased businessman Augustine Asea, covers a large parcel of land originally part of the community land.

The case arose after locals discovered that Asea, who bought 23 acres of land in the area in 2018, later processed a title for 167.5098 hectares (about 413 acres) that included community land, roads, and water sources. According to the community, Asea misrepresented the land’s boundaries and sold the inflated title to Justice Kania for over UGX 100 million. Justice Kania transferred the title to her name, only to discover it included land belonging to other people.

When Justice Kania sought access to the land, locals denied her entry, asserting that parts of the land, including roads and water sources, were wrongly captured in the title. In response, Justice Kania filed a case of theft and fraud against Asea, who went into hiding and failed to appear in court.

A month ago, Asea passed away in Arua hospital after developing high blood pressure, and his body was buried in Wandi, Terego district. During a court session on January 21, 2025, presided over by Justice Harriet Grace Magala, Kania’s lawyer, Renato Kania, noted challenges in reaching Asea, who was at large. The case was adjourned to April 24, 2025, but the hearing was delayed again due to the absence of the judge.

At the next hearing on April 25, it was revealed that Asea had passed away, leading to a further adjournment. In response to the ongoing delays, the lawyer for the residents whose land was included in Asea’s fraudulent title, Samuel Ondoma, expressed concern over Justice Kania’s decision to pay for the land without verifying the title on the ground.

The dispute over the land took a new turn when a meeting was organized on Friday at Biacici village to resolve the matter. Justice Kania and her lawyer, who had confirmed their attendance, failed to show up, angering the residents. During the meeting, the community, led by Ogoko Sub County LC 3 Chairman Sunday Dubo Isaac, resolved to request the cancellation of the land title and return ownership to Justice Kania of only the 23 acres initially purchased by Asea.

Dubo pledged to write to the lands office, urging the cancellation of the fraudulent title, and warned against using middlemen in local land transactions.

John Leku, LC 2 Chairman of Yapi Parish, questioned how Justice Kania could resolve the matter if she refused to engage directly with the community.

Brian Ngaka, representing Counsel Ondoma, relayed concerns raised by Justice Kania’s lawyer, Erinato Kania, who reported that they had received information that the Biacici community might attempt to waylay them—a claim which was strongly denied by the residents.

The case is scheduled to return to court on July 8, 2025, for further hearings at the Arua High Court under Civil Suit Number 19 of 2023.

***

URN