DIGP Maj Gen Katsigazi vows to foil any rebel activities in Luwero

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Major General Katsigazi Tumusiime has vowed to foil any emerging rebel activities from Luwero district.

Two weeks ago, a group of armed assailants stormed Busiika police station and shot dead two police officers. The third policeman died in the hospital. The assailants made off with firearms.

In July this year, unknown assailants stabbed two policemen at a roadblock in Kiwumpa village, five kilometers from Luwero town council before disappearing with two guns.

To date, police are yet to recover the guns or arrest suspects. These attacks have since triggered fear among the residents that the guns could be used in fresh rebel activities.

Recently, Uganda Coalition Front for Change, a suspected rebel group issued a statement indicating that they are conducting recruitments and organizing special attacks.

It’s not clear whether it’s the group that was behind the attacks in Luwero.

On Monday this week, Major General Katsigazi summoned all police, army and prison commanders in Savannah region for a meeting at Luwero Diocese Guest House in Luwero town, to discuss how to fight insecurity in the area.

Katsigazi said that they have got information about the group that was attacking police stations, and their financers, but these will face off with policemen who have been put on high alert to kill them in case they dare to attack again.

While addressing the media after the meeting, Katsigazi said they have drawn measures that are going to make it risky to attack any police station and the suspects survive, without being killed.

Katsigazi explained that they have agreed to reinforce police stations with at least 15-20 personnel, equip them to respond to any attack, deploy more canine units and build more CCTV networks.

Katsigazi also defended the merging of some police posts saying these were symbolic and unable to repel attacks.

Katsigazi said that there can’t be any successful fresh rebellion originating from Luwero.

Katsigazi said a number of arrests have been made over the attack on Busiika Police Station but the guns are not yet recovered.

Richard Bwabye, the Luwero District Police Commander welcomed DIGP’s commitment to boost the force in the area, saying it was incapacitated to stop the attacks.

Last week, police and soldiers raided the farm belonging to Retired Major Kakooza Mutale located in Matembe village in Kamira sub county, Luwero district over suspected training of 100 youths into rebel activities.

Mutale denied training the youths in rebel activities and described the raid as time-wasting.

Luwero was the epicenter of the National Resistance Army guerrilla war of 1981-1986 which ushered President Yoweri Museveni into power.

****

URN