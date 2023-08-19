Digital transformation roadmap launched

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The government has rolled out the digital transformation roadmap.

The five-year roadmap was developed by the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, with support from the United Nations Development Program-UNDP. It details Uganda’s journey towards a fully digital society, aligning with the nation’s Vision 2040.

As part of the roadmap, the government will expand the National Backbone Infrastructure (NBI) to reach a minimum additional 73 districts and 20 major towns with internet connection in administration units, schools, ministries, departments, agencies, and hospitals with appropriate international bandwidth capacity.

Speaking at the launch of the roadmap on Thursday, Jessica Alupo, the Vice President, said that ICT is a priority sector for the government since it enables other sectors to thrive.

She added that the roadmap is not only meant to spur the country’s economic development but also to address youth unemployment.

“It is of paramount importance that our digital transformation agenda is not seen as an isolated strategy but rather as an integral part of the government’s program,” she said.

The roadmap will see 95% of government services move online, 90% of Uganda covered by broadband, 90% of citizens accessing services online, and 90% of SMEs and other private institutions connected to the internet.

Chris Baryomunsi, the Minister for ICT and National Guidance, said that the government will continue using technology to spur development and cause transformation and improve the lives of Ugandans.

“There is a digital and technology revolution that is going on in the world, and Ugandans have embraced it, especially in the area of telecommunications. Therefore, we have to use this revolution to spur development and social transformation and improve the quality of life, as per our vision for 2040,” he said.

Aminah Zawedde, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of ICT, said that the roadmap represents optimism for the country.

“The roadmap looks at digital infrastructure and connectivity, covering the entire country, to the last mile to cover schools and medical facilities. It also highlights digital skilling, cyber security and personal data protection, digital innovation, and entrepreneurship, as well as digital service efficiency and transparency as the five focal points to determine its performance by the end of the five years,” she explains.

According to Zawedde, the roadmap is targeting the informal sector and its implementation is already underway with many Ministries, Departments, Agencies, and the private sector on board.

As part of the roadmap, the government will expand the National Backbone Infrastructure (NBI) to reach a minimum additional 73 districts and 20 major towns with internet connection in administration units, schools, ministries, departments, agencies, and hospitals with appropriate international bandwidth capacity.

The Vice President H.E @jessica_alupo congratulated @MoICT_Ug for this great milestone informing the audience that we need to drive this roadmap & integrate it into NDP IV & direct development! #UGDigitalRoadmap pic.twitter.com/lSKUHVJsuj — National ICT Innovation Hub (@InnovationHubUg) August 17, 2023



*****

URN