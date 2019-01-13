Did you know? Going vegan could improve sleep

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Going vegan has many benefits. First, there’s the obvious ‘you’re not eating animals’, environmental factors and improvements to your health.

On the latter, research has linked veganism with benefits such as lowered blood pressure and cho¬lesterol, as well as reducing rates of heart disease, type 2 diabetes and cancer. But there’s another advantage too, that could help you in everyday life.

More specifically, your sleeping patterns. Thanks to the specific diet, veganism could be the key to a good night’s rest, according to Neil Rob¬inson, who is the Chief Sleep Officer at bed and mattress manufacturer, Sealy UK. Serotonin, tryptophan, and melatonin are found in many vegan foods, and these nifty chemi¬cals are imperative in helping you snooze.

Melatonin, a hormone that all humans produce, is sometimes also added into diets on its own as a medicinal supplement to help adjust the body clock when messing with sleeping patterns (like suffering heavy jet lag after a long flight). But as Robinson points out, you can get a natural dose of these elements through foods that fit a vegan life¬style.

So, what should you be eating? Kale (sukuma wiki), bananas, ground nuts, and avocado are some of the healthy treats you should be having.