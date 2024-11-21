Diabetes: Why regular screening is crucial for prevention and management

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Health workers have urged the public to consider regular screening for diabetes to make treatment easier and avoid complications associated with the disease. Diabetes is a chronic condition that occurs when the pancreas does not produce enough of the hormone insulin, which regulates blood glucose, or when the body cannot effectively use the insulin it produces.

According to the World Health Organization, the number of people living with diabetes rose from 200 million in 1990 to 830 million in 2022, with more than half of those affected not taking medication in 2022. Dr. Michael Jurua, the head of the private wing at Arua Regional Referral Hospital, emphasized that regular screening makes it easier to manage diabetes if diagnosed.

The World Health Organization also revealed that the prevalence of diabetes has been rising more rapidly in low- and middle-income countries compared to high-income countries, where treatment coverage remains inadequate. Nutritionist and founder of Leta Nutri-Hub, Deborah Letaru, advises diabetic patients and their caregivers to seek knowledge on disease management, as many lack vital information.

However, diabetic patient Robert Ezama highlighted the importance of prevention, noting that the cost of treatment can be prohibitive.

Diabetes can lead to blindness, kidney failure, heart attacks, stroke, and lower limb amputations. In 2021, diabetes and kidney disease caused by diabetes resulted in over 2 million deaths globally.

A healthy diet, regular physical activity, maintaining a normal body weight, and avoiding tobacco use are all effective ways to prevent or delay the onset of type 2 diabetes.

