DFCU’s investment club members camping in Nairobi for study tour

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Eighteen members of dfcu investment clubs are in the Kenyan Capital Nairobi on an all expense study tour that will build their capacity in effective and efficient management of clubs, the bank said in a Jan.28 notice.

They were flagged off on Jan.27. This group was part of the second edition of the nationwide dfcu savings and investment campaign dubbed ‘Battle for Cash’ aimed at building a savings and investments culture in Uganda.

Kenya was chosen because of the existence of successful formal investment groups, according to dfcu’s Head for Personal and Business Banking, Denis Kibuka Musoke.

“The clubs in Kenya have a track record of initiating multi-billion-shilling projects in various sectors of the economy including real estate, transport, energy, agriculture, stock markets, hospitality and so much more,” Musoke said.

He added that they trust that the delegation will be able to pick valuable lessons from Kenya and use them to grow their investment clubs in Uganda.

The delegates will receive instructions in the areas of best practice in designing investment policy, capital mobilisation plans as well as executing successful investment strategies.

This will be followed by site visits to successful investment projects in different sectors.Francis Edward Nantamba, the chairperson of the ‘Corporate Clubs’ based in Ntungamo, Western Uganda said: “I look forward to meeting with some successful clubs and SACCOs and acquire skills which I can use to improve our Club in Ntungamo. Our club aspires to be a role model and an inspiration for other young people to save and invest so we can collectively steer the development of our country.”

In addition to the prize money of Shs100 million, the seven clubs that emerged winners in the 2018 Battle for Cash challenge will receive one year free advisory services from a multinational professional services firm, PricewaterhouseCoopers Uganda.