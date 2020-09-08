Development bank donates medical supplies to 60 hospitals

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Julius Businge | As part of its Covid-19 Emergency Response Programme (CERP), the Eastern and Southern African Trade and Development Bank (TDB) has donated different types of locally-procured medical supplies, medical equipment and personal protective equipment (PPE) to 60 hospitals.

In a statement shared recently, the bank said, this donation is in collaboration with the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Uganda and the country’s National Response Fund to Covid-19.

The supplies in question include; 1,060 examination gloves, 500 surgical gloves, 1,000 surgical masks with folds, 1,000 NK95 respirators, 500 fluid-resistant coveralls, 300 face shields, 600 protective goggles, 1,000 heavy duty aprons, 800 heavy duty gloves, 120 gum boots, 500 cotton wools, 480 safety boxes, 300 fluid resistant gowns, 500 sanitisers, 500 sodium hypochlorite, and 100 infra-red thermometers.

Emmanuel Katongole, the chairperson of the National Response Fund to Covid-19 said the donation would enhance Ugandan hospitals and health care workers’ level of preparedness to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

Admassu Tadesse, the TDB president said they are delighted to contribute to the efforts deployed by the Government of Uganda towards the fight against Covid-19. He said they are working hard in tandem with various partners in “our Member States to curb the spread of the virus and mitigate its impact.”

Uganda has recorded 3,776 COVID-19 cases and 44 death by Sept.08. A total of 1,741 patients have recovered, according to the Ministry of Health data.