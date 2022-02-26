Deputy Speaker extends financial support to jailed MPs wives

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Deputy Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, has extended financial support to the wives of incarcerated Members of Parliament, Muhammad Ssegirinya and Allan Ssewanyana.

Ssewanyana, Makindye Division West MP and Ssegirinya, Kawempe Division North MP have been on remand since September 2021 over charges of murder and terrorism.

On Tuesday, 22 February 2022, Justine Nakajumba, Ssegirinya’s wife, and Twahilah Akandinda, Ssegirinya’s wife were granted access to Parliament, where they met with the Director of Communication and Public Affairs, Chris Obore, pleading for his release.

This led to a further meeting on Friday, 25 February 2022, where the two were joined by Ssewanyana’s wife, Lydia Namata, and reported to Parliament that they are struggling to look after their families in absence of their key providers.

They petitioned the Deputy Speaker over the delayed trial of their husbands by the court.

Ssewanyana’s wife disclosed that because of the ongoing case against her husband, her children have been stigmatised by others who keep referring to their father and his colleague as criminals.

“These children watch TV, they follow social media, and all the time they are asking our children where is your father? You cannot blame them. Are we going to live like this with our children asking us where their fathers are?” she asked, point blank.

Ssegirinya’s admitted that her children are now suffering psychological trauma as they repeatedly ask her to explain the whereabouts of their father.

“Help our husbands get bail so that they can get proper medication so that they can fend for us.” She said.

They were accompanied by legislators; Peter Mugema, the MP Iganga Municipality and David Kabanda, the MP Kasambya County. The MPs revealed that their colleague’s children are stuck at home because they are unable to pay school tuition.

Mugema, who recently visited the accused MPs in prison, said that their health has visibly deteriorated.

“The MPs cannot access their accounts and so cannot fend for their families. The children cannot go to school,” Mugema said.

The Deputy Speaker’s Executive Secretary, Herbert Ariko, handed over a token of Shs 5 million to the threesome to assist with upkeep.

SOURCE: UGANDA PARLIAMENT MEDIA