Denmark commits shs147 billion to support refugees in Uganda

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Danish Government has committed to spend at least 147 billion Shillings [USD40million] to support refugees and host communities in Uganda.

Speaking in Kampala, Signe Winding Albjerg, the Danish Ambassador to Uganda, said the funding that is going to be provided across four years from 2024 to 2028 will be used to build resilience and adaptation to climate change challenges in refugee-hosting communities.

Albjerg said Uganda, which hosts the biggest number of refugees in Africa, is increasingly facing challenges related to climate, which has significantly reduced productivity, yet the influx of refugees has not stopped.

Currently, there is another wave of refugees to Uganda triggered by wars in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Dubbed the “Uganda Refugee Response Initiative-URRI,” the fund will have women and children as the major target as they are most affected by climate change.

“Denmark is honoured to continue more than three decades of contribution to Uganda’s refugee response. The launch of URRI comes at a time when the refugee population is increasing, and refugee and host communities are under significant pressure due to the effects of climate change. We are excited to embark on this adventure together with 12 strong partners representing local and international organisations with expertise in sustainable solutions for refugees and host communities,” Albjerg said.

The new project according to the ambassador, aims at addressing the challenges faced by refugees and their host communities by enhancing climate resilience and adaptation through climate-smart agriculture training, promoting sustainable management of the environment, strengthening conservation of natural resources, biodiversity, ecosystem services, financial inclusion and literacy, business and entrepreneurship training, alternative livelihood training, among others.

Asked about whether they can step in to fill the gap that has been left behind by the suspension of funding from the United States Agency for International Development, Albjerg said it’s impossible to completely step in and fill the void, but that they will adjust their programs where necessarily to address the most pressing challenges. In January, the President of the United States of America, President Donald Trump, suspended all activities of USAID across the world.

This has affected many activities in these countries which have been funded by USAID. Among such activities that have been funded by USAID is refugee support. The ambassador assured Ugandans that her country will not be pulling out of providing aid like the way the Americans have done.

Robinah Nabbanja, the Prime Minister, thanked the government of Denmark for its continued support for Uganda. She said the NRM government will continue welcoming and settling refugees who run away from their countries because of conflict. This is because, Nabbanja said, Uganda was also a refugee-producing country and therefore feels obligated to help those in need.

Nabbanja, however, called for the proper management of the funds so that they are not used for activities that don’t directly benefit the intended beneficiaries.

Adam Sparre Spliid, the deputy head of mission who is also the head of cooperation, said their funding is completely tailored to benefit refugees and their host communities.

The project is going to be implemented by two consortia: one led by the Danish Refugee Council with partners such as DanChurch Aid, CEFORD, PICOT, and Palm Corps and the other led by Save the Children with partners such as World Vision, AVSI Foundation KRC, UGAnet Ysat and U-Ril. These two consortia are going to work in the districts of Madi-Okolo, Yumbe, Terego, Koboko, Obongi, Moyo, Adjumani, Lamwo and Kyegegwa.

