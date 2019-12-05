Delays to investigate high profile murder cases angers MPs

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Members of Parliament on Thursday tasked the State Minister for Internal Affairs Obiga Kania to explain failure by the police to investigate high profile criminal cases.

Kania together with the Deputy Inspector General of Police Maj. Gen. Sabiiti Muzeyi was appearing before Parliament Defence Committee to respond to a number of outstanding administrative and operational issues within the Police Force.

During the meeting, Muwanga Kivumbi, the shadow Minister for Internal Affairs pointed out that there are several murder cases which are still pending more than five years after the crime and that the suspects have never been committed to court.

He says that this inaction is cruel to the suspects who have remained incarcerated in congested prisons awaiting trial.

Kivumbi who was supported by the Rukiga County MP Herbert Kabafunzaki pointed to statistics that provided an indictment of the forces record in handling these high profile cases.

Citing the murder case of the late Assistant Inspector General of Police -AIGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi, Kivumbi went further to suggest that most of those who have their cases delayed for years are suspects of the Muslim faith.

Some of the 50 cases under investigation or waiting fixing for hearing are the murder of Sheik Dukhtur Muwayaand Treasvouri Thomas Peterri a Finnish national. The MPs have also taken interest in unsolved cases like some of the Entebbe women murders and the murder of former Arua Municipality MP Ibrahim Abiriga.

Obiga Kania in his defence argued that his ministry is part of the Justice law and order sector (JLOS) under which several organs work through coordinated and integrated activities noting that it was unfair for MPs to target the police force and apportion blame before speaking to all organs of the state.

The committee has resolved to organize a retreat and hear from all the respective organs underthe JLOS in order to get a full picture of the situation.

URN