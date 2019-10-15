Defilement cases tops Moroto crimes

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Defilement cases top the list of criminal offences lined up for trial in a special High Court session in Moroto.

The session that started on Monday will be presided over by the Fort Portal Resident Judge, Justice Wilson Masalu Musene.

Justice Musene will handle 53 cases including 35 of aggravated defilement, 17 of rape and one of murder, in the month-long session.

Justice Musene says all the cases relate to gender-based violence including one of murder where a man reportedly killed his wife after developing a disagreement. He explains that while some of the cases emanate from the archaic cultural practice in Karamoja, the perpetrators should be made to understand that it is illegal to engage in sexual activity with a minor or woman without consent.

Andrew Keem Napaja, the Moroto LC5 Chairperson says that although cases of rape are reducing each day due to continuous engagement of the community, domestic violence, characterized by buttering of spouses and defilement cases are worrying.

Karamoja is struggling to bury some of its do away with practices like marital rape where a fiancé would wrestle down the fiancée to prove their engagement and love before others. Some of the girls are betrothed to old men for marriages organized by their families without seeking their consent.

URN