Defense Minister Oboth Oboth hails security for neutralising second suspected suicide bomber

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister for Defence and Veteran Affairs, Jacob Oboth-Oboth, has defended the actions of Uganda’s security agencies following the killing of a second female suicide bomber in Kalerwe Market, citing the need to prioritise public safety over idealistic expectations of due process in the face of imminent danger.

Speaking to journalists on Monday shortly after his nomination to contest as the NRM flag bearer for West Budama Central Constituency, Oboth-Oboth said the threat of terrorism remains real and ongoing. “We are surrounded by many threats because of the various interests of terrorists. Some of you do not know what is going on,” he said at the NRM Electoral Commission offices in Kampala.

“We want to thank our security agencies—especially the Uganda Police and UPDF—for being very alert and vigilant. They have now prevented two incidents.” In response to questions about why the female suspect could not have been arrested, the minister was blunt. “How do you arrest somebody with a bomb? Next time, maybe when we see one, we shall call you,” he said. “These are suicide bombers. They are a bomb.”

Oboth-Oboth credited intelligence and surveillance for thwarting what could have been deadly attacks, referring to both the Kalerwe incident and a foiled bombing near Munyonyo Shrine during Martyrs Day celebrations on June 3, 2025. He insisted the militants are not driven by a political motive to change the government but rather by dangerous and unidentified ideological motivations. He reiterated that the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) continue to pose a significant threat to Uganda.

“If anyone is complaining about them being put out of action, it’s about balancing the rights of those who are supposed to be saved and the one who has to be put out of action,” he said. “The wages of sin is death.” Oboth-Oboth also addressed criticism over UPDF involvement in electoral processes. He said the military only steps in upon request by the Uganda Police Force, which may be overstretched, especially during politically charged periods.

“If we, the political players, behave well and are civil, like in other developed countries, there will be no need for UPDF or even the police,” he said. “But some of us have not yet matured politically.” He urged politicians to run issue-based campaigns and to avoid inciting divisions along tribal or religious lines. “Let us focus on what we want to do for our people instead of debating which tribe or religion is better. That’s primitive and divisive,” Oboth-Oboth said.

In a rare move, the defense minister presented what he described as overwhelming support for his candidacy—voluminous registers containing more than 32,000 signatures from constituents. This far exceeds the required 20 nominators and represents a majority of the 47,000 registered voters in West Budama Central Constituency.

“Before expressing interest, I first consulted my voters to see if they still want me to contest. What I’ve brought today is that feedback,” he told the Dr. Tanga Odoi-led commission. Meanwhile, in Katakwi District, Cecelia Anyakoit has been nominated to run for Woman Member of Parliament, setting up a contest with the incumbent, Uganda’s Vice President, Retired Major Jessica Alupo, who was nominated last week.

Anyakoit pledged to promote unity and equitable service delivery in Katakwi, focusing on inclusive economic empowerment. “Opportunities should be fairly distributed, ensuring that both the youth and the elderly benefit from government programs,” she said. “My approach to politics is not driven by bias but by a genuine desire to transform the district.”

She brings prior leadership experience, having served as chairperson of the technical committee at the National Council for Sports and as a former member of the Uganda People’s Congress (UPC).

Among other notable candidates nominated were Jotham Taremwa, former Electoral Commission spokesperson, who is seeking to represent Nyabushozi Constituency in Kiruhura District; Moses Acrobat Kiiza, who aims to reclaim Bughendera Constituency after defeating former State Minister for Agriculture Christopher Kibazanga in 2021; Brandon Kintu, the incumbent MP for Kagoma County; and Naome Kibajju for Sheema District Woman MP.

As Uganda gears up for another election cycle, the spotlight now turns to how issues of national security, political maturity, and inclusive governance will shape the campaigns ahead.

***

URN