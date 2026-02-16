Dave Hotel double murder suspect charged and remanded

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Allan Ssempala, 21, has been charged with four counts of murder and aggravated robbery after the deaths of hotel manager Shivan Asasira and security guard Lawrence Musinguzi at Dave Hotel and Suites, Rubaga Division. Ssempala appeared Friday evening at Mwanga II Court and has been remanded to Luzira Prison.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Rachael Kawala said: “Ssempala Allan, a 21-year-old male and suspect in the double murder case on 07/02/2026 in Mbubi Zone, Lungujja Parish, Rubaga Division, Kampala District, appeared this afternoon before the Mwanga II Court, facing four counts of murder and aggravated robbery.”

He will reappear in court next Tuesday for further mention of his charges. Police allege Ssempala first killed Musinguzi after luring him to his hotel room around midnight on February 6. He stabbed the guard in the neck after attempting to steal his phone. “I first stabbed him under the chin, but he started making noise. I decided to stab him to death. The manager began calling his mobile number. I kept the calls busy and eventually switched off the phone,” Ssempala confessed.

Fearing that Asasira, the hotel manager and wife of the Bugiri District Police Commander, would alert police, he returned and stabbed her multiple times, killing her. Ssempala initially claimed the killings were not premeditated. He told investigators:“I first came to this hotel two weeks ago with my girlfriend. I had eight million shillings stolen from my brother-in-law. We spent the money at this hotel until it was finished. My girlfriend later disappeared. During my first stay, I noticed the security guard had an expensive mobile phone.”

Police, however, argue the murders were planned, citing the fact that Ssempala checked into the hotel carrying a knife and targeted both victims to steal their phones and vehicle. The suspect reportedly took the car keys from Musinguzi’s room. The vehicle was later recovered abandoned. Police tracked Ssempala using the stolen mobile phones.

