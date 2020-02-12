Dark history still affects Uganda’s image in South Korea – Envoy

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The South Korean Ambassador to Uganda Ha Byung-Kyoo has said that relations between Uganda and South Korea are still very low due to Uganda’s bad history.

According to Kyoo, many South Koreans are still scared of visiting Uganda, thinking it is still a dangerous, unsafe country, where people are mistreated by the regime, akin to incidences from Idi Amin’s reign of terror which involved a widespread violation of human rights.

Kyoo was addressing students of Kabale University during a public lecture at the University in Kabale district on Tuesday. He said that because of the dented history, many South Korean tourists avoid Uganda and opt for the neighbouring countries of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo to track mountain gorillas.

He, however, says that efforts to improve the relationship of both governments are underway adding that by next year Uganda will have an embassy in South Korea.

Kyoo also expressed concern over the lack of a saving culture among Ugandans despite the availability of natural resources, tourist attractions and good climate conditions to help them generate income.

During the same meeting, Kabale University Vice-Chancellor Professor Joy Kwesiga hinted that the University was still struggling to attract qualified personnel, among its academic staff.

According to Kwesiga, many of the lectures in Kabale University today, possess Masters degrees compared to the required PhDs. Without revealing the number Kwesiga, however, said that the University has resorted to sponsoring most of them for upgrading to make sure that they obtain PhDs.

******

URN