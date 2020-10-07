CSOs report pins gov’t for interfering with human rights defender’s work

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A new report by Civil Society Organisations-CSOs has pinned various government agencies for continued intimidation of human rights defenders, journalists and civil society activists.

The Universal Periodic Review 2021- CSO report that was issued on Tuesday specifically singles out Uganda Police Force, Uganda People’s Defense Forces-UPDF and Office of the President for the intimidation.

The report was compiled by the National Coalition of human rights defender- Uganda and the United Nations high commission for human rights with support from the Democratic Governance Facility-DGF. According to the report, UPDF, police and several appointees under the office of the president such as Resident District Commissioners-RDCs, Ggombolola Internal Security Officer- GISO and Infernal Security Officers- ISO are fond of arresting human rights defenders illegally, pressing trumped-up charges against them and closing CSO offices.

The report also faults telecom regulator Uganda Communications Commissions-UCC of clamping on the rights of media houses by coming up with unconstitutional regulations.

Speaking at the launch of the report at Protea hotel, Robert Kirenga, the national coordinator National Coalition of Human Rights Defenders Uganda called for the sensitizing of state operatives especially at district levels on the need to promote and respect human rights.

But James Kusemererwa, the Director Human Rights Department in the Uganda Police Force-UPF defended the force against some of the findings in the report saying there is need to first commend the police force for its role in defending and promoting human rights.

Lt. Col. Deo Barikona, the head of the Human Rights Department in UPDF also noted that the forces are working hard to preach the principle of human rights among officers. He disclosed that UPDF has heavily invested in sensitizing its officers and educating them that any rights abuse is heavily punishable.

Robert Kotchani, the country representative in the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights urged the state to focus on building better relationships with CSOs other than taking them as enemies.

He also cautioned CSOs against sitting in hotels to concoct reports on human rights instead of conducting real field studies in rural areas.

The report will be presented at the upcoming UN universal periodic review rights evaluation general meeting slated for November.

