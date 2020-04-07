Crime preventer arrested for trafficking people into Uganda

Busia, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Busia district has arrested a crime preventer for allegedly smuggling people through porous routes into Uganda.

The suspect Fred Mangoli, a resident of Mugungu village in Eastern Division, Busia Municipality is alleged to have aided people to enter into the country from Kenya.

He was arrested on Monday after a tipoff from residents. According to police, the suspect has been charging between 5,000 to 10,000 shillings from everyone who wanted to cross to the country.

Last month, President Museveni ordered the closure of all Ugandan borders for both exits and entries on grounds that it would help prevent the spread of the pandemic

Paul Kalikwan, the Busia Deputy Resident District Commissioner says that Mangoli will be charged with defying presidential directives and human trafficking.

Geoffrey Mbulu Kawo, the LCI chairperson of Mugungu village says he had warned the suspect several times after registering several complaints from residents.

Fred Bwire, a resident from Mugungu village, says that they are worried about illegal practices of smuggling people from Kenya that puts them at risk of contracting the Covid-19.

