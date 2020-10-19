Covid19 delays completion of Busia modern market

Busia, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The COVID19 pandemic has delayed the completion of Busia Modern Market.

The Shillings 24 billion market construction that is being undertaken by Zhanghao-Zhongeng joint ventures was expected to be completed by April 30th, 2020.

However, the project Engineer Enoch Luwabo says construction work slowed down because of the Coronavirus outbreak in the country, which forced them to reduce their workforce from 200 to 90 workers to comply with the Standard Operating Procedures.

He says they are now putting in more hours because they are behind schedule yet their contract expires on October 30, 2020.

He, however, says the works stand at 97 per cent. The three-storied market is designed to host 2,124 traders. It comprises space for the Information and communication technology- ICT room, Bank, kindergarten, pharmacy and clinic.

Hassan Bwire Opio, the Mayor Busia Municipality says that they expect the market to be completed by the end of this month because they have finalized registration of traders.

Kenyatta Wanjala, the Chairperson Busia main market vendors has advised the contractor to expedite the construction works to save them from the sorry state of the temporary markets, they are currently operating from.

