COVID-19: Ugandan cases now stand at 45

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Health registered one new case of COVID-19 today, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 45.

The latest case is of a 22-year-old female, a resident of Nkokonjeru, Wakiso district and wife to a previously confirmed case who arrived from Dubai on March 20, 2020.

Dr Henry Mwebesa, the Director General of Health Services says that the lady had previously not shown any symptoms of the disease.

“The lady did not show any signs of COVID-19 earlier during quarantine. Today’s precautionary test revealed she had the disease,” Dr Mwebesa said.

The positive test was one of 302 samples that were tested today as the health ministry prepares to discharge people who have completed the mandatory institutional quarantine.

According to the health ministry, all persons who are leaving institutional quarantine will now have to undergo a COVID-19 test before they are released to avoid releasing people who might be infected with the disease. Once released, the people will also have to under go a 14-day self isolation at home.

URN