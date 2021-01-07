COVID-19 SOPs help Karamoja overcome challenge of diarrhoea

Nakapiripirit, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There is a reduction diarrhoea cases across Karamoja region due to the positive response by the community to hand washing against the coronavirus pandemic, health officials have revealed.

Dr. John Anguzu, the Nakapiripirit District Health Director, says the coronavirus pandemic broke out in the country and President, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni issued directives for hand washing, many community members in the district embraced the practices, which has seen total reduction of diarrhoea cases.

According to Dr. Anguzu, each family has set up hand washing facility and wash hands every time something he says was a taboo in Karamoja region. He explains that prior to the COVID-19 pandemic breakout, diarrhoea topped the cases at various health centers in the district.

Dr. Anguzu says on average the health centers would register up to cases of 20 diarrhoea each day but they have dropped to one or even none in a day. “Since the president directed mandatory hand washing and no shake of hands, we are registering a good fight against diarrhoea in the enter region,” he said.

He says malaria remains the biggest challenge due to poor attitude by families on the use of insecticide-treated nets. Dr. James Lemukol, the Napak District Health Director has also reported a positive impact of handwashing on diarrhoea cases.

“When you look at the diseases that kill our people in Karamoja they are related to poor hygiene but if the people in Karamoja could continue embracing the way they are keeping hygiene now, we shall kick these diseases out of Karamoja, “he said.

According to Dr. Lemukol, many people in Napak are no longer interested in shaking hands and people now walk with water in a small container, which used not to happen. Dr. Patrick Sagati, the Medical Superintendent Amudat Hospital, says although the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic is bad it has simplified the work of community health educators.

“It has been very hard for people to take our message of handwashing but since this disease came, people are now washing their hands voluntarily,” he said. Dr. Rews Ilukol, the acting Health Director of Karenga district, says, several families that didn’t have pit latrine have now sunk them.

“The public think they are only fighting coronavirus by washing hands and not shaking hands but they don’t know that they are fighting very many diseases, which is good,” he said.

