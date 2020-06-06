COVID-19: Nine Kampala front-line health workers positive

🔺9 frontline health workers from Kampala

🔺1 contact from Buvuma

🔺15 contacts from Kyotera

🔺2 contacts from Mayuge

🔺1 contact from Pader

🔺8 contacts from Yumbe

🔺11 foreigners from earlier collected samples tested positive for COVID-19

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Health has today announced 36 new COVID-19 cases as Uganda’s tally rose to close to 400 on Saturday.

Uganda’s confirmed cases are now 593. All new confirmed cases are Ugandans and among alerts and contacts.

