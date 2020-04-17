COVID-19 National Taskforce receives Shs50m from Xsabo group

Kampala, Uganda | JULIUS BUSINGE | Xsabo Group through its corporate social responsibility arm, Xsabo Foundation has contributed Shs50million towards the fight against the spread of coronavirus pandemic in Uganda.

The contribution was handed over to Prime Minister, Ruhakana Rugunda who also doubles as the Chairman of the National Taskforce on COVID-19 and other government officials in Kampala on April 16.

David Alobo, the chairman of The Xsabo Foundation said, their contribution comes amidst limited fiscal capacity that gives countries like Uganda little scope for the kind of financial assistance and stimulus packages for the economy that richer nations are rolling out.

Aloba has also written to President Yoweri Museveni on matters coronavirus saying that the pandemic is an unfolding health crisis with far reaching economic ramifications. He said fighting the pandemic demands the kind of bold action that the government has taken.

On Tuesday this week, President Museveni announced the extension of the country’s lockdown that generally encourages the people to stay home and avoid gathering in big numbers. All schools and religious institutions, most markets, retail shops, the airport, public transport and most government and private companies’ offices remain temporarily closed under the COVID-19 fight strategy.

As at April 17, the country had reported 55 cases of coronavirus with no case of death.

Meanwhile, Xsabo Foundation had earlier donated Shs5million to Gomba district COVID-19 Taskforce, where its pilot solar power plant (20MW) is located. It had also contributed Shs4million to the Mubende district COVID-19 Taskforce, the home for Xsabo group’s Nkonge Solar line (20MW). The Foundation has also contributed Shs4million to Otuke district where it plans to launch its first off-grid hybrid solar power plant in the second half of the year.

It has also donated hands free-washing facilities to the National Referral Hospital of Kirudu, Kampnala.

Going forward, Alobo, who is currently locked down in Germany, says the group supports government’s strategy for fighting the pandemic and will continue to offer all the necessary support until the virus is defeated.