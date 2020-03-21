Saturday , March 21 2020
COVID-19: Museveni to give more guidelines after prayers

The Independent March 21, 2020 The News Today, VIDEOS Leave a comment

Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba led the prayers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni will shortly give further guidelines on how Uganda will manage the COVID-19 pandemic.

This will be after the national prayers and intercessions from different religious leaders in Uganda that started at 2pm. It is being broadcast on major TVs and radios.

“There is not a single leader even in the bible that sought the Lord when there was trouble and God did not come to their rescue,” President Museveni said. He then quoted from the bible 2 Chronicles 6:27, “Hear from heaven and forgive the sins of your servants, your people.”

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

